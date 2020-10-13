Just a while ago we heard stories of Lily James being in a relationship with our beloved Captain America star, Chris Evans. But turns out it was more of a summer fling for the actors as the former was seen enjoying subtle PDA with her co-star, Domini West in Rome recently. Yes, he's married but when has that stopped anyone? The duo is currently enjoying their Roman holiday and you know what they say, 'when in Rome, do as the Romans do!' Lily James Birthday: 5 Best Movies That Prove Her Mettle As An Actress.

An eyewitness in his conversation with E! News elaborated the details of this couple's romantic rendezvous. The Pursuit of Love stars were enjoying a cosy lunch date when paparazzi clicked him kissing her neck. "At the end of lunch Lily sat next to Dominic and he couldn't resist kissing her neck and stroking her. They then visited the nearby church and Dominic placed his hand on Lily's butt," said the source while narrating the story behind the pictures that went viral. Chris Evans and Lily James Enjoy an Ice Cream Date in the Park and Netizens Are Already Calling Them the New 'It' Couple! (View Pics).

The eyewitness further added how Lily and Dominic rode around Rome on an electric scooter and even roamed around the Spanish Steps and Piazza di Pietra before indulging in their romantic PDA. The couple is currently staying at the centrally-located Hotel de la Ville and has booked a suite with a panoramic view for their two-night trip.

Check Out their Picture

Lily James and Dominic West (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's still unclear if Dominic and wife Catherine have parted ways. The actor has three children, Dora, 14, Senan, 12, and Francis, 11 from his marriage. Coming to Lily, she was also dating her Zombies co-star Matt Smith for almost five years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).