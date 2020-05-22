Maggie Q Birthday: From Live Free or Die Hard to Mission Impossible 3 - Here's Looking At the Actress' Best Films

Maggie Q Birthday (Photo Credits: File Image)

Maggie Q went on to become one of the biggest TV stars with her stint on Nikita. The Hawaii-born actress also went on to star in some big Hollywood films such as Die Hard and Mission Impossible. Maggie also successfully bagged the dystopian science-fiction franchise which started with Divergent (2014) and later released sequels, Insurgent (2015) and Allegiant (2016). Q began modelling in Tokyo, Japan, at the age of 17. She started acting in Hong Kong, where she started going by the stage name "Maggie Q" instead of her real name Maggie Quigley.

Maggie later started her acting career on-screen with the TV drama, House of the Dragon, which was a huge hit in Asia. Q made her film debut as Anna in the horror film, Model from Hell, and later went on to star as FBI agent, Jane Quigley in the action thriller Gen-Y Cops. Maggie Q celebrates her birthday on May 22 and as she turns 40, we look at some of her best Hollywood films.

1. Live Free or Die Hard

In this fourth instalment of the Die Hard franchise starring Bruce Willis, Maggie Q was seen in the role of Mai Linh whose action bits surely left us impressed as hell. Who can forget her how she kicks John McClane's ass in this film.

2. Mission: Impossible III

Q managed to once again show us that she's not all sugar and spice and all nice with her character Zhen, a Chinese national who may or may not have vital intel for Hunt to work from and we bet there couldn't have been a better fit for this role.

3. Divergent

In the first film that further went onto become a dystopian, science-fiction franchise, Maggie played Tori, the fearless leader who tests Shailene Woodley's Tris for the divergent gene which meant a personality without virtue. Q was exceptional not only in this film but the sequels too.

4. Operation Endgame

Starring Rob Corddry, Zach Galifianakis, Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott, this action satire is a definite must-watch. Q plays the High Priestess in this hilarious film. The film follows governmental spy factions who battle with one another in a subterranean warehouse.

We bet these famous films starring Maggie Q have already been watched by you and if not, we bet there are on your watchlist already. We hope Q continues to do more such fabulous work in future.