Maggie Q has found tremendous success on the small screen and is mainly known for her role in the CW action series as titular character Nikita. While she hasn’t found that much success on the big screen, she has still appeared in some really iconic films. She rose to fame after starring alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible III. So to celebrate this talented actress’s 42nd birthday, we are taking a look at 5 of her best films according to rotten tomatoes. Maggie Q Birthday: From Live Free or Die Hard to Mission Impossible 3 - Here's Looking At the Actress' Best Films.

Operation: Endgame

Operation: Endgame sees Maggie Q share the screen along with Zach Galifianakis, Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott, and more. In the film, Maggie plays the high priestess who is caught among all the insane action happening in the background.

Divergent

The first film of a trilogy, Divergent is based on the novel of the same name. This Sci-fi film takes place in a post-apocalyptic Chicago where people are divided into distinct factions based on human virtues. In Divergent Maggie plays the role of Tori, the fearless leader of the counterinsurgents and the one who tests the main character Tris for the divergent game. Solos Review: Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie’s Sci-Fi Series Has an Interesting Concept That’s Let Down by Its Execution (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rush Hour 2

While not having a major role in the film, and just amounting to a cameo, Q still is able to leave a mark in the movie. The film sees the reteaming of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, and even though Q's role is just in passing by, her scene is still memorable

Mission: Impossible III

One of Q’s biggest roles, we see her share the screen alongside great actors like Philip Seymour Hoffman and Tom Cruise. The film helped her solidify as a decent action movie star and is still one of the best films on her resume. She plays the role of Zhen, a Chinese national who may have vital information for our main lead Ethan Hunt.

Live Free or Die Hard

Probably Q’s best film, where she shares the screen alongside Bruce Willis. In an antagonistic turn, Q plays the role of Mai Linch who is part of an international group of web hackers. This role again showed Q’s great acting chops as an action star and she played the role of a femme-fatale type perfectly.

