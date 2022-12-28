Downtown Abbey actress, Maggie Smith, celebrates her birthday on December 28. The talented English actress has over sixty films and seventy plays registered under her name and is one of the finest performers of recent times. Smith began her acting career in the mid-1950s and has been delivering solid and impactful roles ever since. Today, on Maggie Smith's birthday, we take a few chapters out of her filmography to reminisce about some of her best onscreen roles. So, let's have a look at them.

Gosford Park

The movie that inspired the Downtown Abbey spinoff saw Maggie Smith playing the role of Countess of Trentham, a hard-to-please, typical, wealthy English lady. While the movie was essentially a murder mystery, Smith was able to stand apart for her sheer acting brilliance.

California Suite

The movie that helped her win Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category saw Maggie playing the role of an actress. This is clearly Smith's funniest role to date where she juggles her worries about getting an Oscar nomination and dealing with her issues in a 'lavender' marriage.

Young Cassidy

This was a biography on the life of Irish dramatist and memoirist, Sean O'Casey where Smith played the role of a librarian in love with him. Young Cassidy was a true romantic movie at heart with a bittersweet ending.

The VIPs

Set in a VIP airport lounge, The VIPs saw Maggie Smith playing the role of a secretary who's secretly in love with her employer. In fact, her love for him is so much so that she's willing to do anything to get him out of any mess.

The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne

A lonely spinster finally finds the love she's looking for all these years. However, her world turns upside down when she discovers that the man whom she loves has ulterior motives to gain from their relationship. Maggie Smith truly delivered one of her finest performances in this Jack Clayton directorial.

Happy Birthday, Maggie Smith!

