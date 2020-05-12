Man From Toronto: Pierson Fode Boards Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson Starrer

Pierson Fode (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actor Pierson Fode, best known for the romantic comedy "Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List", has landed a role in the upcoming movie "Man From Toronto". According to Deadline, he joins the action-comedy, which already has Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, and Kaley Cuoco on board. Patrick Hughes, best known for "The Expendables 3" and "The Hitman's Bodyguard", will direct the movie from a script by Robbie Fox and Chris Bremner. Man from Toronto: Kaley Cuoco Roped In for Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson’s Action-Comedy.

Fox developed the idea in collaboration with filmmaker Jason Blumenthal.

The story follows a case of a mistaken identity as one of the world's deadliest assassin, known as the 'Man from Toronto', and a New York City screw-up named Teddy run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues. The Man From Toronto: Woody Harrelson Replaces Jason Statham in Kevin Hart’s Action-Comedy.

Blumenthal will also produce the movie alongside Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman will serve as executive producer.