Kissing Booth 2 hit the Netflix after a long, long wait! After the success of Netflix romantic movie, Kissing Booth, the fans were eagerly waiting for the sequel. As it is out now, fans have flooded Twitter with their reactions to the characters and the story-line of the film. Original stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi return for the second part too. However, it is clearly Taylor Zakhar Perez who played Marco, is taking away the major piece of cake. The Kissing Booth 2 Movie Review: Joey King's Elle Finally Gets The Character Arc She Deserves In This Sluggish, But Entertaining Sequel.

For the uninitiated, the first part revolved around the friendship of Elle (Joey) and Lee (Jacob) and romantic relationship between Elle and Noah (Joel). But in the new part, there comes a 'transfer student' in the picture who steals all the attention. His character 'Marco' is talked about a lot on the internet. Check out some of the tweets below.

Marco Appreciation Post

Marco Valentin Peña!!! 😍 #KissingBooth2 💋 i feel so in love with him 😭💓 pic.twitter.com/4N7T36rbWc — ♡ (@rnecrdmnt) July 25, 2020

'World Doesn't Deserve Marco'

Here’s the thing: Marco deserved the world, but the world didn’t deserve Marco.😔❤️#KissingBooth2 pic.twitter.com/83GRRT1QK1 — basicB (@BasicEveryday) July 25, 2020

It's Marco > Noah For Some

i'm sorry noah flynn. but marco peña and elle evans is new thing. get out the picture 🙈 #TheKissingBooth2 #KissingBooth2 #KissingBooth pic.twitter.com/qHbpKhafNF — 𝐥𝐞𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐧 🦋 (@thotforswayboys) July 25, 2020

Doubt Raised!

So is Marco getting some of the prize money or nah #KissingBooth2 pic.twitter.com/1q6S5YmrsK — OchoCinco Wanted Me (@Attagirl23) July 24, 2020

Like TATBILB's Ambrose, Marco Has A Separate Fan Base Now!

"but good guys, good guys never win" -LANY (I really felt that) my second lead syndrome acting up again after watching #KissingBooth2 and marco reminds me of john ambrose in #ToAlltheBoys2 pic.twitter.com/bwWT48c0eB — francesca nicole ¹ᴰ (@francesca_dch) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the movie received mixed reviews from the fans as well as the critics. Moreover, the fans are concerned about Marco's character and wonder whether there will be any 'Kissing Booth 3' after this, starring Taylor ofcourse! The movie is directed and written by Vince Marcello and co-written by Jay Arnold. Drop your thoughts on the movie in the comments section below. Are you in Team Noah or Team Marco?

