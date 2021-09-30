Celebrity power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have joined the producing team of Douglas Lyons' Broadway comedy 'Chicken and Biscuits', currently in previews at Circle in the Square Theatre. Nick visited the cast and creative team at the theatre on Sunday, to celebrate the joining of the team.They reunited him with two members from his upcoming 2022 'Jersey Boys Live!' streaming project. Nick Jonas Shares a Monochrome Throwback Picture With Priyanka Chopra and It’s Hot!

The members were, producer E. Clayton Cornelious and 'Chicken and Biscuits' cast member Michael Urie, who will also appear in 'Jersey Boys' project and co-starred with Jonas in the 2011 Broadway revival of 'How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying'. 'Chicken and Biscuits' cast member Norm Lewis previously appeared with Jonas in the 2010 'Les Miserables in Concert: The 25th Anniversary'. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Raise Over USD 3 Million to Help India Fight Against COVID-19.

"Broadway has always had a special place in my heart. It helped launch my career. And after the last year and a half, Broadway is exactly what we need in this world. This play highlights the importance of love, laughter, and family. It's got energy, it's got style, and it's got heart -- the kind of vibe that is so unique to live theatre," Nick said in a statement. Nick is a Golden Globe and Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, producer and entrepreneur. He started his career on Broadway at age 7 and has received critically-acclaimed solo success. He has been recognized by the Songwriters Hall of Fame and is also a member of the pop band 'Jonas Brothers'.

Priyanka, who most recently starred in and produced the Oscar-nominated feature 'The White Tiger' and next will be seen in the features 'The Matrix 4' and 'Text for You', along with the Russo Brothers' 'Citadel' series, said, "Broadway is back, but this time it's a new Broadway." She further continued, "It's time we see some more diversity on the stage, and this cast and production team is making history on that front. This is a monumental moment for the industry, and I'm overjoyed to be a part of it. This is also my first foray into Broadway, so to bring this show to audiences with my husband Nick, who has so much experience in the medium, and at a time when we need it most, is a very proud moment for me."

'Chicken and Biscuits', a family comedy, was written by Black playwright Lyons and stars a largely Black cast, directed by Zhailon Levingston, who at 27 has become the youngest Black director in Broadway history. Currently, in previews, the play officially will officially open at Circle in the Square on October 10 and will run through till January 2. The production's ensemble cast includes Cleo King in her Broadway debut as Baneatta Mabry, the eldest daughter in a large family that's gathering for the funeral and life celebration of a family elder.

Playing her sister Beverly is Ebony Marshall-Oliver, who recently appeared in Shakespeare in the Park's Merry Wives. Also in the cast: Lewis and Urie, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Devere Rogers, Aigner Mizzelle and Alana Raquel Bowers. Nich and Priyanka joined the producing team that included Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, Leah Michalos, Kayla Greenspan, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, John Paterakis, and Invisible Wall Productions/Blaine Hopkins.

