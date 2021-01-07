One of the more memorable episodes of the sitcom Community has Abed (Danny Pudi) going crazy while trying to understand how Nicolas Cage's performances work in his class "Nicolas Cage: Good or Bad?". He refuses to hear his lecturer's solemn advice on not getting Cage get to his head. But that's Nic for you; he will get to your senses one way or the other. In another scene in the same episode, Danny tells his friend, "Is he good, or is he bad? Every actor is something. Robert Downey Jr, good, Jim Belushi, bad. Van Damme, the good kind of bad, Johnny Depp, the bad kind of good. There's a spectrum, and Cage is on it." So bang on! Nicolas Cage Birthday Special: From Con Air to Kick-Ass, Here's Looking at the Best Performances of the American Actor.

Nicholas Cage as an actor is an enigma. We all know that he can deliver Oscar-level performances like in Raising Arizona, Leaving Las Vegas (winning the trophy here), Adaptation. et al. But he can also give performances that rival Tommy Wiseau in The Room. See not beyond The Wicker Man remake. Or Guarding Tess. And then there are gloriously OTT performances of his that entertain you with the hamminess, like The Rock, Face-Off, Con Air, Kick Ass or Mandy. Boy, what a diverse range of emotions!

So on the occasion of Nicolas Cage's 57th birthday, we look at 11 memorable movie quotes of the actor that, well, syncs with the mystique around his persona. It is upto you to decide if they sound cool or bizarre. And if they do sound 'cool' to you, do give binge-watching Cage movies a break!

Someone Remind Him Even Goats Have Horns Too!

Nicolas Cage in Kiss of Death

This Makes Some Sense...

Nicolas Cage in Lord of War

I Really am Curious About The Identity of The Other Mystery Person...

Nicolas Cage in Con Air

A Line Like This Would Have Elicited Claps and Cheers in India!

Nicolas Cage in Ghost Rider

That's Why You Should Never Have Your Breakfast in a Toilet!

Nicolas Cage in The Rock

Beware of the NCB!

Nicolas Cage in Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call

Ouch! That Hurts in the Privates!

Nicolas Cage in The Sorcerer's Apprentice

But Who Does That?

Nicolas Cage in Drive Angry

Hawkeye is Angry For Never Getting to Use This Line!

Nicolas Cage in The Weather Man

I Could Hear Brad Pitt Screaming, 'What's in the Bag? What's in the Bag?'

Nicolas Cage in Face/Off

Bet He is Always Sleeping in the Living Room After a Line Like This!

Nicolas Cage in It Could Happen To You

To round up this article, let's get back to another quote of Abed from the same Community episode, that best describe what Cage means to movie buffs - "He's a complex performer. He'll give you The Rock, Con Air, then Face/Off, and you think you understand, but then Windtalkers, Guarding Tess, The Wicker Man. He begs you to stop watching, but you can't." Never change, Mr Cage, never change!

