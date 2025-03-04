The fallout episode of Monday Night Raw on March 3, right after the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, was pretty epic and had several big-time developments heading into WrestleMania 41. The 'Show of Shows' is not very far away and almost every segment or match is set to be very crucial in determining the eventual match card. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 saw a number of massive results, with the most-talked about of them being John Cena turning heel, right after securing the chance to face Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Title at WrestleMania 41. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: John Cena Turns Heel, 'Sells Out’ to The Rock and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied (Watch Video).

CM Punk, who made it to the final two of the men's Elimination Chamber 2025 match before being screwed by Seth Rollins opened the Monday Night Raw episode from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York and it was a pretty intense segment from the 'Second City Saint' who addressed all his 'enemies'. The Monday Night Raw episode also had a number of title matches with the Women's World Title changing hands as Iyo Sky defeated Rhea Ripley.

CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Steel Cage Match Set for Raw on March 10

CM Punk lashed out at The Rock and John Cena as he began the episode. The former world champion was irate after what happened at Elimination Chamber 2025 and with John Cena turning heel and launching a vicious attack on Cody Rhodes. CM Punk said that the Rock was not immune from criticism while mimicking his 'arm-slapping gesture' and said that the 'Final Boss' pretended to care about the business. He moved on to John Cena and said he'll face him down the road. CM Punk said that he did not give up at Elimination Chamber but John Cena did and that he will get his hands on the 16-time champion. John Cena Avoids Questions at Press Conference Following Brutal Attack on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE (Watch Video).

CM Punk Lashes Out at The Rock

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

CM Punk Calls Out John Cena

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Seth Rollins' music hit as CM Punk was addressing him and the latter did not waste much time in launching an attack. With nothing but disdain and hatred in his heart for the Seth Rollins, CM Punk rushed out to the ramp and a chaotic brawl with Seth Rollins ensued. The two had to be separated by security guards and that did not seem enough, as there was no stopping CM Punk and Seth Rollins from tearing each other apart. Well, they both were eventually separated and taken away in different directions by security. Seth Rollins convinced Raw General Manager Adam Pearce for a match with CM Punk and the latter announced that the two will face each other inside a steel cage at Madison Square Garden on Raw next week. CM Punk To Face Seth Rollins in Steel Cage Match on Monday Night Raw at Madison Square Garden on March 10, Announces General Manager Adam Pearce (Watch Video).

CM Punk Brawls With Seth Rollins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Iyo Sky Beat Rhea Ripley to Win WWE Women's World Title

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Iyo Sky defeated Rhea Ripley to become the WWE Women's World Champion heading into WWE WrestleMania 41. 'The Genius of the Sky' as she is famously called in the WWE, hit the 'Diving Moonsault' off the top rope to beat Rhea Ripley and be crowned the new champion. The match was a very entertaining one with both superstars putting in their absolute best. She will now defend the Women's World Title against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. John Cena Hugs 'Main Event' Jey Uso After Wrestler Wins WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Men's Match By Eliminating Former 16-Time World Champion (Watch Video).

Gunther Chokes Jey Uso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Gunther faced Otis in a match and beat him after hitting a powerbomb. But after the match, the WWE World Heavyweight champion put him on a sleeper hold and choked him out. Jey Uso, his opponent at WWE WrestleMania 41 ran out to make the save and hit Gunther with a spear. But he was ambushed by 'A-Town Down Under' which caused Gunther to return and put Jey Uso in a sleeper hold, choking him out.

Lyra Valkyria, War Raiders Retain Titles

Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria successfully defended her title against Ivy Nile. She hit her signature move, the 'Nightwing' to secure the victory and pull off another title defense. Meanwhile, War Raiders also successfully defended their World Tag Team titles against the Creed Brothers.

AJ Styles was shown backstage and he said he will call out Logan Paul next week on Raw at Madison Square Garden. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker also had a brawl with Finn Balor after their showdown last week on Raw and the former went on to spear Carlito of the Judgement Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2025 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).