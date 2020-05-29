Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Make Their Relationship Insta-Official As the Actress Gives Her Athlete Boyfriend a 'Quarantine Cut' (View Pics and Videos)

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are now Instagram official! The couple finally debuted their pictures on Instagram together as the Vampire Diaries star gave the Olympic Gold medalist a 'quarantine cut'. The duo first sparked dating rumours in March, after they were spotted riding bikes together in Malibu. The couple went insta-official in a goofy manner as the duo posted a series of pictures of Dobrev giving Shaun a haircut. The actress shared a snap along with White where she is seen holding the scissors. xXx: Return of Xander Cage Actress Nina Dobrev Almost Killed by Lion During Safari!

In another picture shared in Shaun's post-haircut look, Dobrev is seen showing us the bunch of hair that she cut. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Adding to resume: hairdresser." Shaun also shared a series of snaps on his Instagram as he wrote, "My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did." The American snowboarder also posted an amazing timelapse video of the haircut. Earlier, White had made an appearance on Dobrev's Instagram once before but his face remained out of the frame, thus leading to speculations about their relationship.

Check Out Nina Dobrev's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Adding to resume: hairdresser ✂️ A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on May 28, 2020 at 4:28pm PDT

Check Out Shaun White's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did 😨✂️ #QuarantineCuts A post shared by Shaun White (@shaunwhite) on May 28, 2020 at 3:21pm PDT

As for the couple's past relationships, Dobrev was dating screenwriter-director Grant Mellon and the duo broke-up in 2019. The American athlete, on the other hand, dated singer Sarah Barthel for five years before he was rumoured linked up with Dobrev.