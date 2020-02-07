Oscars 2020: From A 24-Karat Gold Vape To A Holiday On Cruise, Here's Everything That's Included In This Year's Gift Bag

Nominees in the top categories receive an expensive gift bag (picture credit - Instagram)

We are just three days away from The Oscars 2020. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on February 9. That's the day when the best in cinema will be honoured. Needless to say, not every nominee will walk away with the coveted trophy, however, some of them, at least the ones who are nominated in the top categories will definitely get some gifts, and no these are not some basic goodies, we are talking about here. For nearly two decades, Distinctive Assets, which is a marketing agency has been independently producing expensive gift bags that are given to nominees in the best actor/actress, best supporting actor/actress and best director categories. The nominees get these extravagant gifts in the week leading up to the Oscars, so for all, we know they have been already delivered to Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia Erivo, who are nominated in the above mentioned top categories at The Oscars 2020.

While we don't know the total worth of the gift bag, however, last year it was reportedly valued at more than USD 100,000. Stunned? So were we when we found out. So we might not know the total cost of the gift bag, but hey, we surely know what's in it. "While this gift bag does always have an impressive value, that is never our goal," Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said in a press release. "While we no longer release an official valuation, this year's gift bag is one of the best we have ever assembled," he added. Oscars 2020: Uncut Gems, The Farewell - 6 Films That Deserved to Be Nominated But Were Completely Ignored at 92nd Academy Awards.

So this time we have crystal earrings, a 24-karat gold vape pen and a 12-day all-inclusive holiday on a cruise worth over USD 78,000. There are also meal kits, a nutrition bar that "supports weight management, fasting goals, and a healthy lifestyle;" some natural aromatherapy products like a sleep support rollerball, honey mint lip balm and body oil. Things get interesting here as the gift bag also includes cannabis-infused chocolate. Some other things include a stay at an active lighthouse in Spain, custom-designed, bullet-resistant security doors, deodorant (uh?!), and more. Well, honestly they deserve all of it. Getting nominated The Oscars is itself a very big deal.