Oscars 2020: Uncut Gems, The Farewell - 6 Films That Deserved to Be Nominated But Were Completely Ignored at 92nd Academy Awards 

The 92nd Academy Awards are all set to be held in Los Angeles on February 9, 2020. Oscars are the most prestigious honours and celebrate the best of cinema. Each year, we look forward to seeing the nominations list and finding some of the finest works of the year. Of course, if you are a follower of Oscars, you probably know that each year the Academy receives backlash for being 'too white'. Although this year, the Academy received flak for multiple reasons including leaving women filmmakers out the Best directors race. Honestly, it is getting a little tiring and we certainly hope the jury decide better next time. Oscars 2020: From Tom Cruise, Will Smith to Glenn Close - Stars who Never Lifted the Golden Trophy in the Best Actor Category.

Among this year's nominees, Todd Phillips'Joker has received as many as 11 nominations across major categories of best actor, best director, best picture, best-adapted screenplay among others. Right after the Joaquin Phoenix starrer are 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Irishman, with 10 nominations each. While Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, and Marriage Story each nabbed six nominations. Of course, it's unfortunate that while these films walked away with multiple nominations, the Academy royally snubbed some of the best works of the year including the likes of The Lighthouse, Honey Boy, The Farewell among others.

We bet after watching Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems that recently began streaming on Netflix, you were left shocked as to why the film was completely ignored at Oscars 2020. Here's looking at a few more films that unfortunately met with similar treatment from the Academy.

1. The Farewell

Lulu Wang's moving drama starring Awkwafina in a never-seen-before role had a strong Oscar buzz given the kind of critical acclaim it received. The film moving tale of severed connections and renewed family ties revolved around Wang's own experiences. Not only did the Academy ignore it in the screenplay category but also left Awkwafina out of the best actress category.

2.The Lighthouse

The Lighthouse is a rather odd film but the beauty of it is that oddity itself. The film like no other managed to dig into the horrors of isolation and above all examined drudgery and workplace power dynamics through its brilliant characters, two lighthouse keepers from 1890s, played exceptionally well by Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe.

The film surely deserved to have a spot in the cinematography nominees for its excellent setting. Dafoe's performance was also worthy of a supporting act recognition.

3. Uncut Gems

Adam Sandler's Uncut Gems is one film that has unanimously received raving reviews from the critics. Sandler shines in an amazing role of a diamond trader from Manhattan and proves that he's capable of doing much more than just play the goofy guy in films like Grown Ups 2. Uncut Gems Movie Review: Adam Sandler's Insanely Good Performance and Safdie Brothers' Taut Direction Promise an Exhilarating Ride.

The Sadie brothers' direction too is brilliant as they present a tight crime thriller. The film with its powerful content should have easily bagged three major nominations at Oscars including best actor, best director and original screenplay.

4. Midsommar

Ari Aster's Midsommar was hands down one of the best films of the year and even more, had Florence Pugh put up a thrilling performance. The folk horror drama is impressively crafted and a powerful study of grief and psychological downfall. If nothing else, the film has one of the bravest and hard-hitting performances by Pugh which should have earned her an Oscar nod.

5. Honey Boy

Shia LaBeouf's cinematic memoir, retelling his difficult childhood, especially his toxic relationship with his father, Honey Boy was an absolute gem. Director Alma Har'el's debut feature film is all heart and a moving drama with stunning performances by LaBeouf and Noah Jupe.

The film written by Shia deserved to have had a nomination for best original screenplay and even more, probably his genius act of playing his father should have been considered in the best supporting actor category. Also, a shame that the Academy once again failed to recognise the talent of not just an exceptional female director but also a first-time feature filmmaker with such a beautiful film at that. Honey Boy Movie Review (MAMI 2019): Shia LaBeouf's Heartbreaking Cinematic Memoir on Childhood Trauma is Painfully Beautiful.

6. Us

After Jordan Peele stunned everyone with Get Out that won him an Academy Award, the director returned in 2019 with an even crazier film. Us is one film that cannot really be put into a genre but is regarded as a horror film. Revolving around the concept that every human being has a secret clone who is forced to live below the surface of the world miming out their brethren’s lives.

The film had one of the strongest performances ever by Lupita Nyong'o and hence it is shocking how she was left out of the best actress category. The film was also not nominated in the best original screenplay category, despite its brilliant script.

Tell us which films you thought deserved to be nominated for Oscars 2020. Stay tuned for more coverage on the 92nd Academy Awards 2020!