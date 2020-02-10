Oscars 2020: Luke Perry And Cameron Boyce's Exclusion From In Memoriam Segment Leaves Fans Aghast!
Photo Credit: Twitter

Every year the Academy presents the Oscars to the best in the show business around the world, we discuss the snubs. Strangely enough, they never disappoint in this matter. In the case of Memoriam tribute videos too, such snubs are common. But what happened last night made fans all over the world question the Academy's choices seriously. In the tribute video that's put together like every year, to cherish the fallen greats of the world of cinema, there was no mention of Luke Perry or Cameron Boyce. How Riverdale Gave One of 2019’s Most Heartbreaking Episodes While Paying Tribute to the Late Luke Perry

What left many shocked was that Luke's film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is one of the most nominated movies this Oscar season and yet he went missing from the Memoriam credits. Perry suffered a stroke that took his life. Cameron Boyce, the young and bright star from the Descendents series, succumbed to complications due to epilepsy. Even Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas who were the recent losses that the industry has suffered were part of the video.

Quite obviously fans are outraged and this is how they are reacting to show the same...

To err is Academy!

Seriously?! How could you!

To cut the story short!

Oscars loses an audience member!

Time out!

Academy, here's the list of people you missed and we miss...

Unbelievable!

Sleep = Ruined, thanks but no thanks Academy!

We wonder if the Academy will take note of this backlash and maybe do a damage control activity. You see it's never good to have people lose faith in award shows. Nobody knows this better than us Indians.

 