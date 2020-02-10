Oscars 2020: Luke Perry And Cameron Boyce's Exclusion From In Memoriam Segment Leaves Fans Aghast!

Photo Credit: Twitter

Every year the Academy presents the Oscars to the best in the show business around the world, we discuss the snubs. Strangely enough, they never disappoint in this matter. In the case of Memoriam tribute videos too, such snubs are common. But what happened last night made fans all over the world question the Academy's choices seriously. In the tribute video that's put together like every year, to cherish the fallen greats of the world of cinema, there was no mention of Luke Perry or Cameron Boyce. How Riverdale Gave One of 2019’s Most Heartbreaking Episodes While Paying Tribute to the Late Luke Perry

What left many shocked was that Luke's film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is one of the most nominated movies this Oscar season and yet he went missing from the Memoriam credits. Perry suffered a stroke that took his life. Cameron Boyce, the young and bright star from the Descendents series, succumbed to complications due to epilepsy. Even Kobe Bryant and Kirk Douglas who were the recent losses that the industry has suffered were part of the video.

Quite obviously fans are outraged and this is how they are reacting to show the same...

So fucking pissed that Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry weren’t included in the #Oscars2020 memoriam. pic.twitter.com/kiAjIrs0hn — Peyton N. CHILLS IS OUT NOW!! (@Iowkeyherron) February 10, 2020

To err is Academy!

Oof! Not including Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry was a HUGE mistake academy! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/16lmz4lcUH — E-Mack 🧢 (@emacdaddy1234) February 10, 2020

Seriously?! How could you!

Seriously@AcademyAwardsHD. How do you leave off Tim Conway and Luke Perry and cameron boyce . Its not like they were some unkowns so it could be argued that you didnt know . You so dropped the ball. Id say you sucked but you arent thst good . — Butchsauer (@Butchsauer1) February 10, 2020

To cut the story short!

Oscars loses an audience member!

Omitting actors like #LukePerry and #CameronBoyce is the reason I quit watching award shows cause the award shows like the #Oscars have become nothing but shit — 🅿️ERRY (@itsmeRRP) February 10, 2020

Time out!

me @ the academy for not putting luke perry and cameron boyce in the memoriam pic.twitter.com/V00R2MX83a — ༺♥༻ (@angelp1e) February 10, 2020

Academy, here's the list of people you missed and we miss...

Dear #Oscars ... 1. Get a host. 2. Use chyrons. 3. Please stop leaving folks out of "In Memoriam": - Ron Leibman - Michael J. Pollard - Robert Walker Jr. - Tim Conway - Caroll Spinney - Rene Auberjonois - Jan-Michael Vincent - Cameron Boyce - Luke Perry - Denise Nickerson! — Gary Miereanu (@SuperPRGuy) February 10, 2020

Unbelievable!

I absolutely cannot believe that the @TheAcademy forgot to add Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce, Sid Haig, and Orsen Bean just to name a few, to their memoriam. It’s disrespectful and honestly, it’s a disgrace to those actors who worked so hard in the industry, only to not be recognized — Kimberly M. Keene (@kimmiek2006) February 10, 2020

Sleep = Ruined, thanks but no thanks Academy!

Can’t go to sleep bc they left out Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry in the memoriam and my heart hurts — londy (@Londychristine) February 10, 2020

We wonder if the Academy will take note of this backlash and maybe do a damage control activity. You see it's never good to have people lose faith in award shows. Nobody knows this better than us Indians.