Oscars 2020: The Academy Clarifies The 'Leaked Winners List' Goof Up!

Official Oscars Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Academy Awards 2020 aka Oscars 2020 is just around the corner. Let us face it, this time it is a tough competition for the fans to choose between the nominated films. Parasite, The Marriage Story, Joker, 1917, The Irishman and many such films won hearts in the past few months. Recently, the official Twitter account of The Academy Awards invited the fans to tell their own version of Oscars predictions. However, a leaked picture of the predictions by themselves went viral. Just when the fans thought that the Twitter account leaked the winners, they burst the bubble! From the First-Ever Oscars in 1929 to the 92nd Academy Awards, Let's Take a Look at the History of the Prestigious Award Ceremony.

In the fresh tweet, the Academy Awards wrote, "We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions. A ton of you already have! A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account. They didn’t. This error is now resolved. And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday." Read the tweet below. Oscars 2020: From Jennifer Lopez to Adam Sandler, 10 Biggest Acting Snubs We Find Hard to Forgive in the 92nd Academy Award Nominations.

The Clarification Tweet

We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions. A ton of you already have! 😀 A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account.😳 They didn’t. This error is now resolved. And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 4, 2020

The Tweet That Went Viral

not the academy tweeting their own "predictions" for the oscars... pic.twitter.com/y63acMGQvk — alina (@loversinfilm) February 4, 2020

Well, the organizers are definitely not going to allow you to yet find out the winners of the most cherished awards ceremony. So, keep your brain ticking while you try to figure out which one is the best film and who bags the best actor/actress award! Stay tuned with us for more updates.