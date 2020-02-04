From the First-Ever Oscars in 1929 to the 92nd Academy Awards, Let's Take a Look at the History of the Prestigious Award Ceremony

Official Oscars Logo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Oscars 2020 also known as the 92nd Academy Awards kicks live on Feb 9 at Los Angeles and February 10, 6:30 am IST. Just as we know all the nominations and categories of the films from Korean acclaimed hit Parasite, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker to Sam Mendes' World War drama 1917, lets now dive in deep to know the history of this prestigious awards ceremony that is also considered as top honours in the world of cinema and filmmaking. The fact remains that till 1989, the awards were presented with the phrase "And the winner is..". which duly got replaced by, "And the Oscar goes to.." The Academy officially adopted the name 'Oscar' for the trophies way back in 1939. ... A frequently mentioned originator is Margaret Herrick, the Academy executive secretary, who, when she first saw the award in 1931, said the statuette reminded her of 'Uncle Oscar', a nickname for her cousin Oscar Pierce, Since then it is named the 'Oscars' Oscars 2020: Cynthia Erivo Finds It ‘Saddening to Be Only Woman of Colour’ on Getting Nominated As The Best Actress in a Leading Role’.

The Academy award was originally sculpted by George Stanley from a design sketch by Cedric Gibbons. The honours are given by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences an organization which was formed in 1927 that became functional by its Board of Governors that also has representatives from each of the craft branches. The body included more than 6000 professionals as its members from the field of cinema around the world and the membership is open to qualified filmmakers globally. The first-ever 1929 Oscars ceremony was first broadcasted on radio in 1930 and was televised for the first time in 1953. Let us now take a look at some interesting facts from the history of the Academy Awards. Brad Pitt Stuns Everyone By Wearing a Name Tag at Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon.

Interesting Facts About the Academy Award

Godfather Star Rejects The Most Prestigious Oscars Award

Marlon Brando From The GodFather (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Who Doesn't Know About the well-known Godfather Star! In 1973 Marlon Brando rejected the Academy Award for Best Actor for his top-notch performance as Vito Corleone in the movie Godfather to protest against the treatment of Native American-Indians in the film industry.

The youngest Ever Oscar Winner

Tatum O'Neal - Youngest Ever Oscars Winner (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tatum O'Neal holds the record to be the youngest winner ever in history of the Academy Award by getting the Best Supporting Actress trophy at just the age of 10 for her role as strong-willed tomboy Addie in Paper Moon (1973), in which she appeared opposite her father Ryan O'Neal.

First-Ever Indian Presenter at the Oscars

Persis Khambatta - First Ever Indian as The Oscars Presenter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Persis Khambatta became the first Indian citizen to present an Academy Award in 1980. She was best known for her role as Lieutenant Ilia in the 1979 feature film Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

Most Academy Award Wins For a Film Till Date

Charlton Heston's 1959 Film Ben Hur Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The historical drama, Ben-Hur was nominated for 12 Academy Awards and won an unprecedented 11 in the year 1960. It was the first movie to hold a record of 11 academy awards. It holds a record with Titanic (1997) and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) for the most number of Oscar wins.