Korean actress Youn Yuh-Jung had a witty retort during a media conversation after winning her first Oscar as Best Supporting Actress for Minari, on being asked how Brad Pitt smells like. "I didn't smell him. I am not a dog," she replied. Oscars 2021: Minari Star Yuh-Jung Youn, Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao, Ma Rainey’s’ Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson Create History At The 93rd Academy Awards.

Yuh-jung said Pitt announcing her name was something she found too good to be true. "I couldn't believe he announced my name, so I had a black-out for a couple of seconds," she said. Oscars 2021: Minari’s Yuh-Jung Youn Wins Best Supporting Actress Honour at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Youn Yuh-jung has become the first Korean actor to win an Oscar. She had also won a BAFTA award recently for her performance in "Minari".

