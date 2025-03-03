Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 97th Academy Awards concluded on March 2, 2025, and it was quite the night. In case you missed it, the show can be streamed in full on Hulu (if you're in the USA) or JioHotstar (if you're in India). As for the winners, Anora stole the spotlight with five wins, giving its director, Sean Baker, a record-breaking night as he took home four awards himself. Oscars 2025 Winners: ‘Anora’ Sweeps With 5 Major Wins Including Best Picture and Best Director; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, and Kieran Culkin Take Home Acting Awards – See Full List.
The Brutalist came in second with three wins, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody. Wicked, Emilia Pérez, and Dune: Part Two each secured two wins, while A Real Pain, The Substance, Conclave, and I'm Still Here each took home one award.
If you're planning to watch these Oscar-winning films from the 97th Academy Awards online, keep in mind that some are still in theatres and may not yet be available on OTT platforms. 97th Academy Awards: Priyanka Chopra-Backed ‘Anuja’ Loses Oscar to Dutch-Language ‘I’m Not a Robot’ in Best Live Action Short Film Category.
Below, we’ve compiled the latest information on where and how to stream these films for viewers in both the USA and India.
Anora
Wins: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Apple TV+ (Rent)
India -JioHotstar (from March 17)
The Brutalist
Wins: Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Apple TV+ (Rent)
India - Not Available Yet
Wicked
Wins: Best Production Design, Best Costume Design
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Apple TV+ (Rent)
India - Zee5 (Rent)
Dune: Part Two
Wins: Best Sound, Best Visual Effects
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Max
India - JioHotstar
Emilia Pérez
Wins: Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Original Song
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Netflix
India -Mubi
The Substance
Wins: Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Mubi, Apple TV+ (Rent)
India - Mubi, Prime Video (Rent)
Conclave
Wins: Best Adapted Screenplay
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Peacock (Rent), Apple TV+ (Rent)
India - Not Available Yet
I'm Still Here
Wins: Best International Feature Film
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Not Available Yet
India - Not Available Yet
Flow
Wins: Best Animated Feature Film
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Max
India - Not Available Yet
A Real Pain
Wins: Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Hulu
India - Not Available Yet
No Other Land
Wins: Best Documentary Feature Film
Where to Watch Online:
USA - Not Available Yet
India - Not Available Yet
So which of these Oscar wins did you root for? Or did your fave movie not take home any awards? Some of the year's best, like A Complete Unknown, Nosferatu, Sing Sing, Nickel Boys etc, went home without a single win after all.
