Posters of The Brutalist, Anora and Dune: Part Two (Photo Credits: IMDb)

Hosted by Conan O'Brien, the 97th Academy Awards concluded on March 2, 2025, and it was quite the night. In case you missed it, the show can be streamed in full on Hulu (if you're in the USA) or JioHotstar (if you're in India). As for the winners, Anora stole the spotlight with five wins, giving its director, Sean Baker, a record-breaking night as he took home four awards himself. Oscars 2025 Winners: ‘Anora’ Sweeps With 5 Major Wins Including Best Picture and Best Director; Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, and Kieran Culkin Take Home Acting Awards – See Full List.

The Brutalist came in second with three wins, including Best Actor for Adrien Brody. Wicked, Emilia Pérez, and Dune: Part Two each secured two wins, while A Real Pain, The Substance, Conclave, and I'm Still Here each took home one award.

If you're planning to watch these Oscar-winning films from the 97th Academy Awards online, keep in mind that some are still in theatres and may not yet be available on OTT platforms. 97th Academy Awards: Priyanka Chopra-Backed ‘Anuja’ Loses Oscar to Dutch-Language ‘I’m Not a Robot’ in Best Live Action Short Film Category.

Below, we’ve compiled the latest information on where and how to stream these films for viewers in both the USA and India.

Anora

Wins: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Apple TV+ (Rent)

India -JioHotstar (from March 17)

The Brutalist

Wins: Best Actor, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Apple TV+ (Rent)

India - Not Available Yet

Wicked

Wins: Best Production Design, Best Costume Design

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Apple TV+ (Rent)

India - Zee5 (Rent)

Dune: Part Two

Wins: Best Sound, Best Visual Effects

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Max

India - JioHotstar

Emilia Pérez

Wins: Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Original Song

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Netflix

India -Mubi

The Substance

Wins: Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Mubi, Apple TV+ (Rent)

India - Mubi, Prime Video (Rent)

Conclave

Wins: Best Adapted Screenplay

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Peacock (Rent), Apple TV+ (Rent)

India - Not Available Yet

I'm Still Here

Wins: Best International Feature Film

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Not Available Yet

India - Not Available Yet

Flow

Wins: Best Animated Feature Film

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Max

India - Not Available Yet

A Real Pain

Wins: Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Hulu

India - Not Available Yet

No Other Land

Wins: Best Documentary Feature Film

Where to Watch Online:

USA - Not Available Yet

India - Not Available Yet

So which of these Oscar wins did you root for? Or did your fave movie not take home any awards? Some of the year's best, like A Complete Unknown, Nosferatu, Sing Sing, Nickel Boys etc, went home without a single win after all.

