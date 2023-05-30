Paloma Faith on The Little Mermaid

Here Is What Netizens Had to Say

Before you scream in feminist... Ariel in The Little Mermaid doesn't give up her voice for a man. She gives up her voice to be human. Falling in love is one of her human experiences, but it wasn't the reason. "Part of Your World" literally is all about this. pic.twitter.com/GwiNFT1vwb — Evie Magazine (@Evie_Magazine) May 29, 2023

It's the Same

it’s literally the same plot as the original what— 💀 — 𝗿ø𝗻 (@ronreup) May 29, 2023

Roast Him Jim Was Asked to Step In

pic.twitter.com/6FagEjjwZp — Jim Is Here To Take Care of Him (@RoastHimJim) May 30, 2023

Part of Your World's Significance

arielle literally sings “part of your world” before she even knows the prince exists. the original movie already had a stronk independent woman message. these people are so corny lmaoo pic.twitter.com/1doFmAPOSd — shoe (@shoe0nhead) May 29, 2023

"Just seen the new little mermaid with my kids and while I think Halle gives a good performance and it's great casting," she began her review of the film. She added, "as a mother of girls I don't want my kids to think it's ok to give up your entire voice and your powers to love a man." The "Picking Up the Pieces" hitmaker went on slamming the Rob Marshall-directed pic, "Wtf is this s**t? Not what I want to be teaching next gen women at all." Surprisingly, Paloma was a fan of the animated version. She tweeted back in October 2009, "When I grow up I want to be the little mermaid." The Little Mermaid Box Office Collection Day 4: Halle Bailey's Live-Action Disney Remake Swims Past $200 Million Worldwide!

Many have since questioned how Paloma was not aware of what the story was about, since the plotline isn't changed that much in the new film. "Has she not seen the original? Why would you take your child to a movie without knowing the description esp when the movie was a previously cartoon... it feels like her issue is something else," someone called out the 41-year-old star. Another pointed out, "it's literally the same as the original girl."