The Little Mermaid has defied all expectation as the recent Disney live-action remake continues to make a huge splash at the box office. Just four days into its release, the film has already swam past $200 million worldwide and given the demand for the film, it doesn't look like that train will be stopping any time soon. The Little Mermaid is playing in theatres right now. The Little Mermaid: Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King's Disney Film Becomes Number 1 Movie in the World!

Check Out the Box Office:

‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’ crossed $200M at the worldwide box office. Read our review: https://t.co/FIqVQD6krT pic.twitter.com/VSDPOmD2eX — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) May 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)