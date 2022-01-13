John Cena and James Gunn's Peacemaker premiered today 13 January on HBO Max The DC Show stars John Cena as the lead vigilante, a well-intentioned superhero who uses excessive force to keep the peace. The series is a creation of Guardians of the Galaxy fame director James Gunn, the filmmaker who introduced Cena’s peacekeeper in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Few hours after the release of Peacemaker on HBO Max. The first few episodes of the DC show is leaked online on Torrent sites and Telegram channels for free download. The show is available for HBO Max subscription holders online. Peacemaker: Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of James Gunn’s HBO Max Series Cancelled Due to Omicron Concerns.

The first three episodes of Peacemaker are officially out on January 13. New episodes will then debut every Thursday. Watching pirated content online or downloading them can affect your device with viruses and malware. Do watch content on the official streaming site. Say No To Piracy!

