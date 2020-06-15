Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Peter Andre and Wife Emily Want to Have More Kids

Hollywood IANS| Jun 15, 2020 12:06 PM IST
A+
A-
Peter Andre and Wife Emily Want to Have More Kids
Peter Andre and Wife Emily (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer Peter Andre is planning to have two more children. In an interview with The Sun Online, Peter, who has Princess, 12, and Junior, 15, with ex-wife Katie Price, as well as Theodore, three, and Amelia, six, with current wife Emily, has revealed he has already agreed to have more kids, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Channing Tatum Tests for COVID-19 After His 40th Birthday to Ensure Safety of Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan and Their Kids

"Here I was trying to get my head around the thought of having one more child but then Emily throws a bombshell on me of having two more children. "So now I'm really confused about what she wants," he said Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Become Friendlier As They Battle Out For Kids’ Custody?

Initially, Peter was not sure of having more children. "Before it was a definite no-no, but now there's a big possibility," he added. Peter Andre is best known for his songs "I feel you" and "Mysterious girl".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

