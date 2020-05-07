Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Become Friendlier As They Battle Out For Kids' Custody?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Brad Pitt and Angeline Jolie have been grabbing headlines since they separated in 2016. The power couple of Hollywood was together for over 12 years and later got into a lengthy and messy pre-divorce scenario. After a few potshots at each other and a fight over the custody of their kids, they have finally now come to cordial terms, apparently. The recent development on their personal front is that battling out the custody in a rather 'friendly' way.

US Weekly quoted a source saying, "Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been. They’re more cordial—they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them." This news comes as a breath of fresh air for the Brangelina shippers!

On the other hand, there were reports floating around that the duo's daughter Shiloh is bonding well with Brad's ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. She reportedly insisted on calling the Friends actress her 'mummy.' Angelina was not very impressed with this development, said reports. However, Jennifer's rep denied these reports. On a related note, there were whispers about Brad and friend Alia Shawkat's hang out session amid quarantine. However, it is yet unknown who Brad exactly is dating and fans might have to wait for the official confirmation for a bit too longer! Meanwhile, Brad-Angelina admirers can finally breathe!