Peter Dinklage Birthday: 6 Best Tyrion Lannister Quotes From Game Of Thrones That You'll Always Remember (View Pics)

Peter Dinklage is an actor of great talents and his versatile work is proof of that. World over though, the actor is known for playing the fast-talking, wine-chugging, intelligent yet scheming man, Tyrion Lannister in the famed HBO series Game Of Thrones. It's brilliant how Dinklage fit right in for this character and many will agree that impressed everyone so much that several fans of the show were hoping to see his character take the Iron throne. Good Bad & Undead: Peter Dinklage, Jason Momoa to Reunite for Max Barbakow’s Vampire Movie.

As Dinklage celebrates his birthday on June 11, we look at some of his best lines on the show, Game Of Thrones. There's no doubt that Tyrion Lannister had some of the best lines on the show and they became even more popular because of the way Dinklage performed them. We bet there couldn't have been any other actor who could have pulled off a character like Tyrion, better than Dinklage and hence it's no wonder that the actor bagged 4 Primetime Emmy awards in the Supporting Actor category for the same. Here are some of our favourite Tyrion Lannister quotes.

1. “A Mind Needs Books Like A Sword Needs A Whetstone"

2. “It’s Not Easy Being Drunk All The Time. If It Were Easy, Everyone Would Do It"

3.“In My Experience, Eloquent Men Are Right Every Bit As Often As Imbeciles"

4. "Once You’ve Accepted Your Flaws, No One Can Use Them Against You"

5. "That’s What I Do. I Drink, And I Know Things"

6. "Death Is So Final, Yet Life Is Full Of Possibilities"

Considering how many fan there were of Tyrion's character, we are certainly glad that his character stayed on till the very end on the show. Do tell us your favourite Tyrion Lannister quotes in comments below.