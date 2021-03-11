Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just dropped an amazing piece of news for their fans. As both of them took to their social media and shared that the pair will be announcing the Oscar 2021 nominations this Monday (March 15). Yus, you read that right! In quite a quirky way, Priyanka tapped one of the TikTok trends and revealed that they will be sharing the 93rd Academy Awards noms with one and all. In the clip, we see Nick going all meh and tells PC that he has already updated the peeps about it. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 8 Bold Photos of the Power Couple That Are Too Hot to Handle!

Reportedly, NickYanka will announce the nominations in all 23 categories. This thing is supposed to happen live via a global live stream on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms namely Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. We are sure this is gonna be a great treat for the duo’s fans as they'll be all decked up and how. BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s Best Actor Nomination for The White Tiger, Says ‘Let’s Get It’.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

The Academy Awards every year takes place in early February, however, this year due to coronavirus that didn’t happen. And so, it’s April 26 this year. With many amazing films that will make it to the noms, it’s expected that Priyanka’s The White Tiger might also grab a few spots on the coveted list. The film has already been part of BAFTA 2021 with two nods. Stay tuned!

