Priyanka Chopra Is Joining Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4, Final Negotiations Begin

A new sequel to globally beloved Matrix films is on its way. Lana, of the Wachowski sisters, is set to write and direct The Matrix 4, with Keanu Reeves also returning to play the lead role. Lana's sister Lilly who co-directed the trilogy won't be returning as she is on a self-imposed sabbatical from the film industry. The news of the hour is that The Matrix 4 will now speak even more strongly to the Indian diaspora. Variety reports that Indian export Priyanka Chopra will be joining the cast of the film. The actress and the producers are in the final round of negotiations. The official announcement might be made anytime soon, if all comes through. Other confirmed cast members include Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

This is not the first time the makers have tried to rope in an Indian beauty for a role in The Matrix films. Earlier, former-Miss Universe Lara Dutta was offered a role in the Matrix trilogy but she had to turn it down. In an interview, she revealed, "Let's face it that it will only require a fool's brains to be turning down the role because of the script. But the fact is that it is true, I was offered a role in The Matrix. But this happened during my 'Miss Universe' days. I turned it down as my mother fell really sick during that time (December 2001, to be precise) and I very badly wanted to come back home and be with her." Brad Pitt Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Keanu Reeves’ Role in The Matrix.

Interestingly, Lara and Priyanka are contemporaries and began their career with the Miss India pageant together. While Lara won Miss Universe crown, Priyanka became Miss World in the same year.

Although, Priyanka seems to be a little late to join the Matrix party. The cast and crew of the upcoming action film have already been deep into fight training for the film. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has been posting videos of his intense workout for the film on Instagram. This makes us wonder if Priyanka's role would require her to train or not. It does seem like her character won't be fighting or bending to dodge bullets like others in the film.

Priyanka will soon have a lot on her plate. It was also, officially, announced that she will be headlining the cast of Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers' action-series, Citadel, for Amazon. She will shoot for Citadel and The Matrix 4 simultaneously.

She also has Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes coming out on Netflix soon. She will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the movie adaptation of The White Tiger. She is also developing a wedding-comedy with Mindy Kaling to star in. She is also developing a dance-based reality show with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress was last seen in Shonali Bose's drama The Sky Is Pink co-starring with Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. The movie underperformed at the box-office but was critically acclaimed. It gained a better fan following post its release on Netflix.