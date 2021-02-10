American actress and filmmaker, Laura Elizabeth Dern, turns 54 today. She is the recipient of several honours, with an Academy Award to five Golden Globe Awards. She is the daughter of actors Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, so acting was always in her genes. Her first film foray was an appearance as an extra in White Lightening, a film in which her mother starred. Jurassic World: Dominion - Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's Roles Will Not Be Limited to Cameos.

Dern started her acting career in the 1980's and jumped up to fame for her amazing performance in various movies beginning from Wild at Heart to recently in Marriage Story. Oscars 2020: Laura Dern Wins Academy Award For Best Supporting Actress For Marriage Story.

Here are five of the best films to watch on Laura Dern's Birthday:

Wild at Heart

Laura Elizabeth Dern in Wild at Heart (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Where to watch: Prime Video

It is a American black romantic crime comedy based on the 1989 novel by Barry Gifford. It tells a story of a young couple from Cape Fear, North Carolina Sailor Ripley (Nicolas Cage) and Lula Pace Fortune (Laura Dern), who go on the run from Lula’s dictatorial mother and the gangsters she hires to murder the sailor.

Jurassic Park

Laura Elizabeth Dern in Jurassic Park (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Where to watch: Prime Video

Steven Spielberg's creature flick is considered as one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. Laura Dern plays a paleobotanist who along with her paleontologist colleague and boyfriend, Sam Neill's Alan Grant goes to Jurassic Park to test the safety of the place, only to find themselves running for their lives. She is all set to return for the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion.

The Fault in Our Stars

Laura Elizabeth Dern in The Fault in Our Stars (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Where to watch: Disney+Hotsar

This is a story of coming-of-age-romance based on the 2012 novel by John Green. A sixteen-year-old cancer patient Hazel Grace Lancaster (Woodley) who is forced by her parents to attend a support group, where she suddenly falls in love with Augustus Waters. Laura (Frannie Lancaster) plays the role as Hazel’s mother. This movie has a beautiful message that love is eternal. The late Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara was an official remake of this movie.

Marriage Story

Laura Elizabeth Dern in Marriage Story (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Where to watch: Netflix

A comedy-drama film which shows a married couple, an actress and a stage director Nicole Barber (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie Barber (Adam Driver), going through a coast-to-coast divorce. Laura Dern (Nora Fanshaw) plays role as Nicole’s lawyer, and leaves an impact in her supporting role, winning an Oscar for her role.

Little Women

Laura Elizabeth Dern in Little Women (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Where to watch : Prime Video

Little Women is a coming-of-age period film and the seventh film adaptation of the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. It’s the record of the March sisters – Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth. Laura Dern (Marmee March) plays the role as their mother.

