Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's untimely demise led to a shockwave in the industry. The actor who inspired many was known for his superhero act in the Marvel blockbuster movie franchise. He died at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. After his death, fans, as well as celebrities across the globe paid tribute to the late actor. And now, Ikorodu Bois, a Nigerian comedy group that recreates and mimics trailer and videos have given a 'Wakanda Forever' homage to the late star. Even, Russo Brothers were impressed by their attempt and the shared the video on their Twitter account. Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: Denzel Washington, Who Once Paid for the Late Actor’s Acting Classes, Remembers The Black Panther Hero as a ‘Gentle Soul’.

The group along with the help of a few others honoured the great Chadwick Boseman by recreating several scenes from various Marvel films, including Infinity War. If you happen to be a fan of Black Panther and the Marvel franchise, the clip will surely make you teary-eyed. Indeed, the 'Wakanda Forever' tribute is the best thing you will see on the internet today. Remembering Chadwick Boseman: Watch Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans Welcome Black Panther Actor To MCU in This Throwback Video!

Check Out The Video Below:

Elaborating on the video, it includes T'Challa's ( Chadwick Boseman's) beautiful emotional reunion with his father T'Chaka (John Kani) and also a scene from Avengers: Infinity War. After watching the video, we do feel that a gem gone too soon. Stay tuned!

