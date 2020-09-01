Chadwick Boseman, known for his iconic role as King T'Challa in Marvels Black Panther passed away last week after a four-year battle with cancer. His sudden demise sent shockwaves in the industry. Now, Denzel Washington has remembered the late actor. Washington's representative released a statement to CNN honouring the great soul. "He was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist, who will stay with us for eternity through his iconic performances over his short yet illustrious career," the statement read. "God bless Chadwick Boseman." Tribute to Chadwick Boseman: Marvel Stars Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson And Others Remember The Black Panther Hero (Watch Video).

However, what fans of Boseman do not know is that once he had said, “There is no ‘Black Panther’ without Denzel Washington.” It was during the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019 when Boseman had lauded Washington. The reason behind the same was that Denzel had once paid fees for his acting program while Boseman was attending Howard University. Indeed!!

“Many of you already know the story that Mr Washington was asked by Phylicia Rashad to join her in assisting nine theatre students from Howard University who had been accepted to summer acting program at the British Academy of Dramatic Acting in Oxford,” Boseman had said in his tribute. RIP Chadwick Boseman: Lewis Hamilton Pays a Wakandan Tribute to the Black Panther Star By Dedicating His Pole Position At Belgian Grand Prix (View Pic).

Here's The Video:

He added, “As fate would have it, I was one of the students that he paid for. Imagine receiving the letter that your tuition for that summer was paid for and that your benefactor was none other than the dopest actor on the planet.”

The video of Chadwick talking about Washington is now all over the internet once again after his death. Meanwhile, many fans, as well as celebs across like Robert Downey Jr, Issa Rae, LeBron James, Jordan Peele, Mark Ruffalo, Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey and more, have mourned the loss of Boseman. Stay tuned!

