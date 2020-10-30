Actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has made a donation on behalf of babysitter named Jeanise Jones, who makes an appearance in his latest film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Cohen has reportedly made a donation of $100,000, reports aceshowbiz.com. According to people.com, the donation will be distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church and used for shelter, food and various other needs. Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: From Pen*s Chair to Rudy Giuliani’s #MeToo Scandal – 10 Atrociously Shocking and Hilarious Scenes in Sacha Baron Cohen’s Mockumentary (SPOILER ALERT)

Expressing his gratitude, Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church said: "I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has. Maybe it's a little risque, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart."

The pastor had previously created a donation online page for Jones. The fundraising was set up after she was reportedly paid an amount of $3,600 for her appearance as a babysitter to 15-year-old daughter Tutar, Borat's daughter in the film. Tutar is played by 24-year-old Maria Bakalova. The fundraising page has since garnered $140,743 from over 5,700 donors.

