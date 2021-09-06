Singer Sarah Harding passed away on Sunday after her long battle with cancer. Sarah's mother Marie posted a message on the singer's Instagram account on Sunday. She wrote: "It's with deep heartbreak that today I'm sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away.Many of you will know of Sarah's battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day." Stan Lee Passes Away At 95: Hollywood Celebrities Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldhana Mourn His Demise.

"She slipped away peacefully this morning. I'd like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved." RIP John Alexander Crowe: Russell Crowe's Father Passes Away at 85 (Read Tweet).

Check Out The Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Harding (@sarahnicoleharding)

Marie ended with: "'I know she won't want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease - she was a bright shining star and I hope that's how she can be remembered instead."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 06, 2021 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).