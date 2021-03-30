Actor Russell Crowe's father, John Alexander Crowe, died on Tuesday at the age of 85. The Hollywood star shared the news of his father's demise on the microblogging site Twitter. "I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Actor George Segal Passes Away At 87, Confirms Sony Pictures Television.

My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away," the Gladiator star tweeted. The Australian actor said his father passed way at his home in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales. Nicki Minaj’s Father Passes Away, Police Reveals He Was Killed by a Hit-and-Run Driver.

Check Out Russell Crowe's Tweet Below:

John Alexander Crowe 13th March 1936- 30th March 2021 Born in Christchurch, New Zealand. Passed away in Coffs Harbour, NSW, his home for the last 25 years. Rest In Peace. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 30, 2021

Crowe, 56, is currently filming for his cameo appearance in Marvel Studios' "Thor: Love and Thunder", which is being shot in Australia.

