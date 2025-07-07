Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who has been embroiled in the sexual assault controversy, received a standing ovation from fellow inmates after being found not guilty of a number of charges. The disgraced rapper's trial in New York ended last week when he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, but convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and when he returned to Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, the other prisoners viewed the decision as a sign of hope, reports Female First UK. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial Verdict: Rap Mogul Found Not Guilty of Sex-Trafficking and Racketeering, To Face up to 10 Years in Prison for Prostitution-Related Charge.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told People magazine, “They all said, ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government. The attorney - who speaks to the 56-year-old rapper four or five times a day - thinks Diddy's arrest and subsequent time behind bars has changed him”. He shared, “He’s doing okay. (He) realises he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on. He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up”.

As per Female First UK, the ‘Bad Boy Records’ founder, who has been in jail since September 2024, will stay behind bars until his sentencing on October 3 after once again being denied bail by Judge Arun Subramanian. He could face a prison term of up to 20 years for the charges he was found guilty of. Denying bail, the judge noted that prosecutors were right to point out that a Mann Act violation means detention is "mandatory". Judge Subramanian said that "for present purposes, the defendant is unable to meet his burden" to show "lack of danger to any person or the community" with clear and convincing evidence. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Trial Verdict: Music Mogul Acquitted of ’Sex Trafficking, Convicted of Prostitution Related Offenses.

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country to engage in sexual encounters. The original 1919 law prohibited interstate or foreign commerce transport of a woman or girl, or prostitution, debauchery or for any other immoral purpose. In 1986, the law was made gender-neutral, and the wording altered to change "debauchery" and "immoral purpose" to "any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offence".

