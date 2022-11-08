Selena Gomez’s documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me was released on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022. Directed by Alek Keshishian, the film follows Selena during a six-year period of her career. The movie has opened to positive reviews from critics. However, after release, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Selena Gomez - My Mind and Me: Here's Where You Can Watch Selena Gomez's Documentary Online!

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Selena Gomez Talks About Her and Hailey Bieber’s Viral Picture, Says ‘It’s Not a Big Deal’.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me stars the singer herself and is a documentary on her career and time in the music industry. Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me is playing on Apple TV+ right now.

