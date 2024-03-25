Singer-actress Selena Gomez is keeping it "real". The Only Murders in the Building star recently took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her de-glam look, reports People magazine. 'Real,' Selena captioned a black-and-white closeup of her face. In it, she wore her hair down, and her freckles could be seen on the bridge of her nose.

As per People, the singer was met in the comments section with praise from various famous friends, including BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham, who celebrated her natural beauty. "You’re so beautiful", Peltz Beckham, 29, wrote.

Selena Gomez's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

"Real stunning inside and out," added Lily Collins, as Camila Cabello joked, "Good god, woman have mercy". Selena kept the candid theme on her Instagram story, posting a selfie of herself making a funny face. With one eye closed, the star's hair was unstyled, and she appeared to be wearing a grey robe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).