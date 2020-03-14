Sir Michael Caine Birthday Special: From Get Carter to the Dark Knight, 10 Movie Quotes of the TENET Actor That Are Pretty Kickass (Photo Credit: File Image)

The best Alfred Pennyworth there is, Sir Michael Caine, is turning 87 on March 14, 2020. On behalf of LatestLY, let's take a moment to wish this wonderful actor and one of Britain's greatest gifts to cinema Many Many Happy Returns of the Day. Michael Caine is all set to be seen next in Christopher Nolan's TENET. Caine, who was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000, is known to be Nolan's favourite actor having appeared in most of his movies, even if it was just for voice-work. Like in Dunkirk. From Marvel’s Black Widow to Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, 15 Most Anticipated Hollywood Movies of 2020.

A little trivia for you guys - Sir Michael Caine's real name is Maurice Joseph Micklewhite Jr. That's quite a mouthful, innit? So did the legend himself, as he changed his name to Michael Caine before he made his movie debut. Acting in movies since the '60s, Caine has been a part of some very incredible British movies like The Ipcress File, Alfie, The Italian Job, Get Carter, Battle of Britain, Sleuth et al. Caine got Academy Awards for his performances in the Woody Allen film Hannah and Her Sisters, and later in The Cider House Rules.

In the '90s and later in the 21st Century, Caine has been part of some popular blockbusters like Austin Powers in Goldmember, Children of Men, The Prestige, The Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, Kingsman: The Secret Service et al. Tenet: Dimple Kapadia Bags a Role in Christopher Nolan's Next Staring Michael Caine and Robert Pattinson.

On the occasion of his birthday, we have compiled some of Michael Caine's best movie quotes from Get Carter to The Dark Knight. Enjoy!

The Dark Knight

Photo Credit: LatestLY

With this one line, Sir Alfred Pennyworth perfectly describes the psyche of the Joker (the late Heath Ledger) in The Dark Knight, argurably, the best superhero movie ever made!

Without A Clue

Photo Credit: LatestLY

In this spoof version of the Sherlock Holmes saga, Michael Caine played a bumbling version of the character, with a terrific Ben Kingsley playing a frustrated, but adept Watson.

The Prestige

Photo Credit: LatestLY

Christopher Nolan's The Prestige is about magic tricks and two magicians trying to up each other in the game of illusions. Michael Caine, who plays mentor to one of the leads, described the beauty of the magic in both his opening and (the above) closing lines.

Get Carter

Photo Credit: LatestLY

In Get Carter, Sir Michael Caine shines as the badass hitman who goes on a personal mission after his brother gets killed. Considered as one of the best British thrillers, the movie later spawned an inferior remake, starring Sylvester Stallone in the lead.

Deathtrap

Photo Credit: LatestLY

Deathtrap is a black comic mystery thriller featuring Caine and the OG Superman, the late Christopher Reeve, as two playwrights, who indulge in a deadly game of script-stealing, forbidden romance and murder.

Jaws: The Revenge

Photo Credit: LatestLY

Jaws: The Revenge is easily one of the worst films Michael Caine has been a part of, even though he has been the most entertaining bit about it. He also has the best excuse to defend his participation in the film - "I have never seen it, but by all accounts it is terrible. However, I have seen the house that it built, and it is terrific.”

Hannah and Her Sisters

Photo Credit: LatestLY

This 1986 drama is directed by Woody Allen, and like most of his movies, it features an ensemble cast, including Allen, Caine, Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey, Dianne Wiest among others.

The Italian Job

Photo Credit: LatestLY

One of the coolest heist thrillers ever made, the OG The Italian Job features Caine as this chill leader of a gang of robbers. The above iconic line is uttered in the literal cliffhanger of a finale!

Sleuth

Photo Credit: LatestLY

Sleuth is an underrated mystery thriller featuring stunning performances from Laurence Olivier and Caine. The movie is noted sharing similarities with the earlier-mentioned Deathtrap.

California Suite

Photo Credit: LatestLY

Just for your info, that's a young Professor McGonagall, Maggie Smith, seen in the above still along with Michael Caine in this 1978 dramedy. She won an Oscar for her performance in this movie.