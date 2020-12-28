It is hard to believe that we are living in a world sans Stan Lee. The legendary artist may no longer be with us, but he has left all the superhero fans across a huge legacy to remember him by. Stan Lee has given us some very awesome superhero characters that are now ruling not just the comic books, but also on the big screen. From Iron Man to Spider-Man, from Doctor Strange to Black Panther - we owed these much loved characters to one man - Stan Lee. Stan Lee, Writer, Editor and Publisher of Marvel Comics Dead at 95.

Born on December 28, 1922, Stan Lee passed away on November 12, 2018, at the ripe age of 95. And in his illustrious lifetime, he became a huge legend in the world of comic books and pop culture. His contribution to Marvel lore has been so immense that it has been a compulsion that Stan Lee has to appear in nearly all Marvel films made. It doesn't matter if they are made by Marvel studios or not, you will find a Stan Lee cameo in most of them.

When Stan Lee was asked why the 2015 film Fantastic Four bombed at the box office, he famously jibed, "The Fantastic Four flopped because I didn't get a cameo." Even after his sad demise, Stan Lee was seen in post-humous cameos in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

Even outside the superhero franchise, Stan Lee had appeared n non-Marvel movies and shows too.

As a tribute to this great legend, we look at 10 best cameos of Stan Lee that ended up impressing us the most, both within and outside the MCU canon.

Thor Ragnarok

An Evil Stan Lee? Taika Waititi gave the affable legend a slightly grey shade, as well as the distinction of being the one to cut The Mighty Thor's flowing locks and get away with it!

The Amazing Spider-Man

Stan Lee's cameo in The Amazing Spider-Man was one of the best scenes in this film, considering how it was shot and the humour in it. He appeared as a music-listening librarian, oblivious of the fight between Spider-Man and the Lizard behind him. Stan Lee Birth Anniversary: How the Spider-Man Creator Came up With the Line 'With Great Power, Comes Great Responsibility'.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol II

Ever wondered the mystery behind Stan Lee's many appearances in the MCU? True to GOTG style, director James Gunn gave us a little tease as to why Stan Lee appeared in every movie - he could be an immortal celestial watching us in different avatars!

Fantastic Four: Rise of Silver Surfer

Stan Lee's cameo in this superhero film is quite brilliantly meta! At Mr Fantastic and Sue Storm's wedding, Stan Lee hilariously finds himself uninvited to the wedding, considering he has created these characters in comics.

Captain America: Civil War

Stan Lee appears towards the end of Civil War as a FedEx employee, who royally screws up Tony Stark's name, much to the joy of his BFF, Rhodey. 'Tony Stank', anyone?

The Big Bang Theory

In a show that celebrates all things geek, we weren't surprised that Stan Lee would make an appearance in one of the best episodes of the show. And we also loved the fact that he ended up giving Sheldon Cooper a restraining order.

Mallrats

It might sound strange that the best Stan Lee cameo appeared in a non-Marvel film. Appearing as himself, Lee's pep talk to Jason Lee's character in this comedy is very nuanced and inspiring. The movie is directed by the biggest geek of them all, Kevin Smith, so we are hardly surprised that Stan Lee agreed to be a part of one of his movies.

Captain Marvel

The reason why this cameo is mentioned in this list owes a lot to the previous entry. Stan Lee is seen as a commuter in the famous train fight scene between Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and a Skrull. Before Carol checks him out and then gives a knowing nod, Stan Lee is seen reading what happens to be the script of Mallrats and rehearsing a line from the film! What a lovely Easter Egg!

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Stan Lee in a DC movie? Well, that miracle happened in this smart, funny animated film filled with meta jokes. Stan Lee plays himself who accidentally lands on the DC film, thinking it's a Marvel movie and then tries to leave. He later appears again, claiming he doesn't care if it is DC, 'cos he loves making cameos and even utters his famous catchphrase, 'Excelsior!'.

Avengers: Endgame

Ending the list with Stan Lee's final live-action cameo. He is seen driving a car, looking much younger, when Captain America and Iron Man time-travels. His last words - 'Hey Man! Make Love, Not War!' In this era of strife, that was something we all should heed! Rest in Peace, Dear Stan Lee, we will miss you and your adorably cute cameos.

