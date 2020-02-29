Star Wars’ Chewbacca Joonas Suotamo and Wife Milla Pohjasvaara Welcomes Daughter Bacca, Actor’s Adorable Post Is Just Unmissable

Star Wars’ Chewbacca Joonas Suotamo and Wife Milla Pohjasvaara (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Star Wars actor Joonas Suotamo and his wife Milla Pohjasvaara have become parents to their second child. The 33-year-old actor, best known for voicing Chewbacca in the franchise, shared the news on social media on Friday, saying his daughter was born earlier this week. "We have some exciting news: we were blessed to welcome the newest member of our family! Our little princess (or senator, or general, or whatever she wants to be!) was born this week and is doing great," Suotamo wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. Milla Jovovich Welcomes Third Daughter With Husband Paul WS Anderson.

The Finnish actor has named the newborn Bacca after his character from the sci-fi series. He had taken over the reins of the beloved character from Peter Mayhew with 2017's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi". The actor and Pohjasvaara are already parents to son Aatos, who Suotamo said, "is gonna have to get used to there being two little ones in the house now." Grey’s Anatomy Actress Caterina Scorsone Welcomes Her Third Daughter Named ‘Arwen’ with Husband Rob Giles (View Pics)

Star Wars’ Joonas SuotamoWelcomes Daughter Bacca In an Adorable Twitter Post

We have some exciting news: we were blessed to welcome the newest member of our family! Our little princess (or senator, or general, or whatever she wants to be!) was born this week and is doing great. Welcome to the world Princess Bacca! pic.twitter.com/ikDuSw9OOd — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) February 28, 2020

"So far he is doing well with it, and we expect him to grow up to be a great big brother. Welcome to the world Princess Bacca," he concluded the post.