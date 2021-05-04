May 4 has arrived, and as every geek knows, it is Star Wars Day! And most of the geeks should also know this that May 4 has nothing to do with any of the movies that's about space warfare happening in a galaxy far far away or with its creator George Lucas! It's only the usage 'May the 4th' sounds similar to the iconic Star Wars phrase 'May The Force (Be With You)' so the date has been celebrated as Star Wars Day. Star Wars Day 2020: Date, History And Significance of the Franchise and Why They Say 'May The 4th Be With You!'.

While most of us might be home quarantive why not use the occasion to binge-watch all the major Star Wars movies? With a fun twist that is! Instead of watching them as per their theatrical release - i.e. from A New Hope to last year's The Rise of Skywalker - let's watch them as per the timeline in which these movies fit themselves in the Star Wars lore. Ready?

The Phantom Menace

A Still From The Phantom Menace

The first of the prequel trilogy, the George Lucas-directed film covered Jedi masters Qui-Gon Jinn and a young Obi-Wan Kenobi discovering a young Anakin Skywalker on the planet Tatooine, how the kid proves himself useful during the final battle and the death of Qui-Gon Jinn at the hands of Darth Maul.

Attack of the Clones

A Still From

Anakin Skywalker is now a Jedi merely out of his teens, under the tutelage of Kenobi and is infatuated with Queen Padme. There is a whole lot of clone army attack, a creepy love story between Anakin and Padme, and more insight in Palpatine's plan in being the Emperor of the Galaxy. 'May The 4th Be With You'! Twitterati Reacts With Star Wars Phrase After Coronavirus Lockdown in India Gets Extended Till May 3.

Revenge of the Sith

A Still From

The final film in the prequel trilogy has Anakin marrying Padme in secret and getting her pregnant. He in turned is completely seduced by Palpatine who orders him to destroy the Jedi, and thus beginning his final transformation as Darth Vader. And oh yeah, Luke and Leia are born and are separated at birth itself.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

A Still From

Set years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, this movie focuses on a young Han Solo and how he became the charming space robber whom we met in A New Hope. The movie also (re)introduces us to Millenium Falcon, Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian, while marking the return of a previously-thought dead villain in a surprising cameo. Fact: the only Star Wars film that underperformed at the box office. Solo A Star Wars Story Movie Review: The Force is Good With the Action Sequences and Some Surprising Twists.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

A Still From

The first of the Star Wars spinoffs that got a theatrical release, the movie focuses on a group of rebels out to steal a set of plans that exposes a flaw in Darth Vader's Death Star. The events of the film leads directly into A New Hope. Also features the most badass Darth Vader moment.

A New Hope

A Still From

The first of the Star Wars movie ever release, the film focuses on a young Luke Skywalker who discovers he is a Jedi, meets an old Obi-Wan Kenobi and they are off to save Princess Leia, who is in the hold of Darth Vader. Joining them in their mission are droids C3PO and R2D2, as well as Han Solo and Chewbacca.

Empire Strikes Back

A Still From

Considered as the best Star Wars movies ever made, the second film in the original trilogy is also its darkest. Luke meets an old Yoda who trains him in being a Jedi Master, Leia and Han Solo try to suppress their feelings for each other while escaping from the villains and we meet the charismatic Lando. Also feature the famous twist - 'I am your father'!

Return of the Jedi

A Still From

Luke, a more trained Jedi now, has to confront the truth of his past, and try to bring Darth Vader back to the Light and thwart Palpatine's evil plans in the process.

The Force Awakens

A Still From

Years later, the Empire has risen again and this time, it is led by Kylo Ren, the son of Han Solo and Leia, who is following the orders of a mysterious Snoke. Luke is missing from action, while Leia is leading the Rebels this time. The focus is on an orphaned Rey, who has Jedi powers, as well as a former Stormtrooper, Finn, and a daredevil pilot Poe Dameron.

The Last Jedi

A Still From

Rey finally finds Luke's whereabouts, but he is reluctant to train her as a Jedi, Meanwhile, Poe and Finn have their own missions, while Kylo Ren is troubled by the killing of his father at his own hands and tries to entice Rey to his side using their mysterious connection.

The Rise of Skywalker

A Still From

Palpatine is alive! And he wants both Rey and Kylo Ren to himself to get back to full power. The remaining Rebels are doing their best to destroy the Empire once and for all, with some old allies returning to the fold. Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker Movie Review: JJ Abrams’s Fan-Baiting Approach Stumbles in Its Attempt to Give the Sequel Trilogy a Befitting Closure.

All the Star Wars movies are available on Disney+ Hotstar, along with the spin off series like Clone Wars, The Mandalorian and The Bad Batch. So what are you waiting for? Start Bingeing!

