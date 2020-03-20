Coronavirus Outbreak: Avengers: Endgame Actress Evangeline Lilly Refuses to Self-Isolate, Says 'She Values her Freedom Over Life'

Evangeline Lilly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Avengers: Endgame actress Evangeline Lilly thinks Coronavirus is a mere respiratory flu and hence she is against the idea of self-isolating herself. The actress earlier took to her Instagram account to share a picture of a cup of tea with a caption that read, "just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual." When a few of her followers questioned her decision to not isolate herself, Lilly responded by saying how she prefers her freedom over everything else. Lost Actor Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Announces the News Via Instagram (Watch Video).

She responded to one of the comments on her picture by saying, "I am also immune-compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices." Evangeline's decision comes as a shocker since she lives with her father who has stage-4 cancer.

Check Out Evangeline Lilly's Post

The actress also feels that the government is abusing its power by asking people to stay at home. ""Where we right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of respiratory flu. It's unnerving…Let's be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don't abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power. There's 'something’ every election year," she wrote. Olga Kurylenko Health Update: Oblivion Actress Says She Is ‘Feeling Better’ Now After Being Tested Positive for COVID-19.

The actress is since then busy answering the ones who feel she's not realizing the severeness of the situation. Evangeline's decision may not sound practical at this moment but to each its own.