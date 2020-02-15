Steven Spielberg’s Youngest Son Sawyer Makes His Feature Film Debut with Horror Movie Honeydew

Steven Spielberg’s Youngest Son Sawyer (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Steven Spielberg's son Sawyer has made his lead movie debut in new horror film titled Honeydew. Honeydew will be presented to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, Germany next week. The film comes from director Devereux Milburn and producers Dan Kennedy and Alan Pierson. Also starring Malin Barr and Barbara Kingsley, "Honeydew" is described as a "feverish horror" set in New England, where strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an ageing farmer and her peculiar son, reports hollywoodreporter.com. Sonic The Hedgehog Star Jim Carrey Slammed for Making a Sexist Comment on a Female Journalist

"We are thrilled to introduce Devereux Milburn's vision to the market at this year's EFM... With shades of De Palma's frenetic editing and sound design brought into a modern context, Honeydew immerses you in a nightmare that is sure to satisfy all cravings for a fresh, stylish backwoods horror," said Yellow Veil Pictures co-founder Justin Timms. Margot Robbie to Star Alongside Christian Bale in David O Russells’ Next.

Added Milburn: "... This piece, in all of its darkness and absurdity, is one that is truly close to my heart and reflective of a real human dilemma, and I can't wait for people to eat it up."