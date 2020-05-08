Stuck With U: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Quarantine Collaboration Brings Wide Smile On Their Fans' Faces (View Tweets)
Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After quite a long wait, finally, the music video of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande is out. The two singers unveiled the melody, 'Stuck With U' amid lockdown and it's a perfect quarantine anthem for their fans. The clip is a compilation of videos from fans and celebs and sees many prominent faces in it apart from the leads. Hailey Bieber, Kendell-Kylie Jenner, Ayesha, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lil Dicky, Michael Bublé, Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunis, Jaden Smith and many more can be seen the musical clip. However, the highlight of the video is Ariana's secret boyfriend, Dalton Gomez's glimpse. With this, Grande also confirmed to the world that she ain't single. Stuck With You: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Song Sees Them Collaborating with all their Famous and Non-Famous Fans in the Video.

From the moment, 'Stuck With U' was dropped online, netizens lost their mind and could not control over the joy. In the song, Ariana and her man can be seen dancing in their relaxed wears as they practise social distancing together. Even Justin and Hailey's goofy love looks so pure. Well, just in case you are overwhelmed and are listening to the song on loop, here are some Twitter reactions to add on to your exceaitement. Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Send Fans in a Frenzy As They Tease Collaboration With a Cryptic Tweet! 

Kinda True, Right?

Yassssssssss!

Aww!

Love!

Boom!

We Agree!

Couples!!

For the unversed, the song has a purpose attached to it. As reportedly, the money the single earns will be going to go to First Responders Children’s Foundation. Well, can this get any better, a fundraiser melody amid the crisis for the ones in need? Kudos to one and all. Also, what's your thought about 'Stuck With U'? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!