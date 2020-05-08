Stuck With U: Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Song Sees Them Collaborating with all their Famous and Non-Famous Fans in the Video

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's 'Stuck with You' Out Now (Photo Credits: YouTube)

We're already playing it on loop, what about you? Now raise your hands if you always knew Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's collaboration would be priceless. I mean that's what friends are for, right? 'Stuck with U' is the first single in a series of charity songs from their manager Scooter Braun’s company SB Projects and proceeds from this will go toward the First Responders Children’s Foundation. It means that by listening, watching, and sharing – you will be supporting those families in need. Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Send Fans in a Frenzy As They Tease Collaboration With a Cryptic Tweet!

Since the video was obviously shot during quarantine, you won't see Grande and Bieber in one frame together. In fact, it's the compilation of different fan-submitted clips (all famous and non-famous ones) and that makes it even more special. While Mrs Bieber, Hailey definitely makes her appearance in beau's new song, you see a mystery man twirling Grande in her bedroom. Obviously, we don't know for sure but we assume he's her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. Ariana Grande Requests Everyone to Take Coronavirus Seriously, Says ‘It Is Dangerous and Selfish to Take This Situation Lightly’.

Check Out Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's New Song

Apart from their non-famous fans, the music video also features Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Ayesha and Stephen Curry, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chance the Rapper, Lil Dicky, Michael Bublé, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis as well as Jaden Smith.

'Stuck with U' has some beautiful lyrics and its composition is engaging - something that you would instantly fall in love with. Ariana and Justin's fans are surely in for some treat and they should thank their stars for it. Stuck With U is really something that we were looking forward to in these stressful times.