Georgia, August 10: A Georgia-based rapper, Tevin Hood, better known as T-Hood, was shot dead at his residence in the Snellville locality. According to a TMZ report, the shooting took place after a dispute between the parties in the area. The Gwinnett County police are currently investigating the case as a homicide. However, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Following the attack, the rapper was provided medical service by the first responders and then was transported to the local area hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries, the report added. One has been arrested in connection with the shooting and is being interviewed by the police. TikTok Gabriel Jesus Sarmiento Shot Dead on Livestream: Venezuelan Social Media Influencer, Who Criticised Gangs and Police, Killed by Gunmen in Middle of Livestream (Watch Videos).

T-Hood's mother, Yulanda, confirmed to the outlet that her son was shot at the residence, where he lived. She also denied that a party was going on at the time. Well-known in the Southern rap scene, T-Hood's musical credits include songs like 'Ready 2 Go,' 'Big Booty,' 'No Secret,' and 'Perculator.' He also received the Trendsetter of the Year award at the Black Only Awards 2025. The 33-year-old was active on social media last week, as he shared a fun video on his Instagram handle. Many of his fans and supporters flooded the comment section with condolences and prayers. SHOCKING: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Asif Qureshi Murdered in Delhi’s Nizamuddin Over Scooter Parking Dispute Outside House; 2 Men Arrested.

A section of people found it difficult to believe the tragic news. T-Hood's girlfriend, Kelsie Frost, the daughter of reality star Kirk Frost, also mourned the rapper's demise. "Just come get me baby please.... I can't even type this. I love you papa. I can't wait to hold you again," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a string of pictures. Music producer Deedotwill added, "We were just on the phone all day, I can't believe you are gone. REST IN PEACE T-HOOD I LOVE YOU BROTHER." T-Hood and Deedotwill have collaborated multiple times in the past.

