In shocking news, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi's cousin brother, Asif Qureshi, was allegedly murdered in Delhi over a parking dispute. The incident happened in the Nizamuddin area of Delhi on Thursday (August 7) night. According to the police, two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder. The victim, Asif, reportedly had a dispute with two unidentified men over parking a scooter, which escalated to the tragic incident. Huma Qureshi Birthday: Pics that Show Her True Style is Rooted in Self-Expression.

Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Brother Murdered in Delhi’s Nizamuddin

According to the latest reports, Human Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was involved in a dispute with two men over parking a scooter at around 11 pm in the Janpura Bhogal Bazaar lane. However, Asif's altercation with the two turned violent, after which he was attacked with a sharp weapon. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Reports also reveal that the family of Asif alleged that there were disputes related to parking between him and the other party in the past, too. However, this time, things got out of hand.

What Exactly Happened

Asif Qureshi's wife reacted to the tragic incident and said that the accused attacked her husband mercilessly over a trivial issue. She said, "When my husband returned home from work, the neighbour's scooter was parked in front of our house, which he asked to be removed. As am argument broke out between the two, the neighbour started abusing him and killed him with a sharp pointed object."

Two Arrested

The police have arrested two people in connection with the murder. They also recovered a sharp weapon allegedly used to attack the deceased during their altercation. The two accused will be presented in court on Friday (August 8). The police are further investigating the case by interrogating the neighbours of Asif's family and the eyewitnesses. Huma Qureshi’s Investigative Thriller ‘Bayaan’ Selected for Toronto International Film Festival 2025; Only Indian Film Selected in Prestigious Discovery Section.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The actress also has the series Maharani 4 in the pipeline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).