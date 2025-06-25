Caracas, June 25: Gabriel Jesus Sarmiento, a 25-year-old Venezuelan TikTok influencer known for his outspoken views on organised crime, was shot dead at his home during a livestream in which he was reportedly speaking against powerful criminal gangs and their alleged links with law enforcement. The shocking incident, which unfolded in real-time on social media, has triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns over the growing influence of organised crime in Venezuela, local media reported. During his livestream, Sarmiento was addressing the role of criminal organisations such as 'El Tren de Aragua' and 'El Tren del Llano,' groups he had frequently criticised for their grip on communities and alleged protection by corrupt elements within the police.

While Sarmiento was broadcasting from inside his residence, two gunmen stormed in and opened fire. In disturbing footage that has since circulated online, Sarmiento is seen crying out, "They shot me!" Moments later, the video abruptly cuts off as two armed men briefly appear on the screen. A woman identified in the video as his mother was also injured in the attack, according to local reports. Family members stated that Sarmiento was shot at least nine times. He had previously received threats from both gang members and individuals allegedly posing as police officers, indicating a clear risk due to his persistent activism and social media exposure. Valeria Marquez Shot Dead in Mexico: Beauty Influencer Dies in Shooting During Her TikTok Livestream at Beauty Salon in Jalisco, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The killing has drawn sharp criticism from human rights groups and the Venezuelan public, with many pointing to Sarmiento's social media content as the motive behind his murder. Media reports suggest the attack may have been retaliation for his bold statements exposing gang operations and their ties to elements within the police. Venezuela's Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, has confirmed that the case is under investigation by the Public Prosecutor's Office. Saab stated that authorities are working to uncover the full circumstances of the killing and ensure accountability. The criminal groups mentioned by Sarmiento have been under growing international scrutiny. 'Tren de Aragua,' in particular, has been designated a terrorist organisation by the White House. Ahmedabad: ‘Shooter’ Livestreams Suicide Threat From 5th-Floor Ledge to Avoid Arrest, Says ‘I’d Rather Die Than Surrender’; Dramatic Rescue Captured on Video as Cops Nab Wanted Criminal After 3-Hour Standoff.

US officials have described it as a "regime-sponsored narco-terrorism enterprise," accusing it of "brutal crimes, including murder, kidnapping, extortion, and human trafficking, along with drugs and weapons."

