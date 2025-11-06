Canadian singer Tate McRae, best known for viral hits like "Greedy" and "you broke me first", recently found herself in hot water after a viral video on social media showed her lip-syncing during her concert in Phoenix, Arizona, US. The show was a part of her Miss Possessive Tour and took place on November 5, 2025. The 22-year-old pop star has reacted to the lip-syncing claims with a TikTok post. Pop Icon Britney Spears DEACTIVATES Her Instagram Account After Series of Worrying Posts.

Singer Tate McRae Caught Lip-Syncing During Arizona Concert

In the viral videos from the concert shared on X (formerly Twitter), Tate McRae could be seen performing dance moves while holding her microphone upside down. But her vocals continued to play in the background. After realising the blunder, the singer quickly flipped her mic and continued her performance. Video recording the moment went viral on X with users calling out the actress for lip-syncing.

Many even went on to question whether Tate McRae has ever sung live during her concerts since the beginning of her career. A user wrote, "As someone who saw her recently in concert, she lup-syncs like 80% of the concert because she's more focused on dancing and theatrics and doesn't try to hide it." However, few even came to her defence. A user defended her saying, "For everyone in the comments, that's called a backing track. She sang after."

Viral Video Shows Tate McRae Lip-Syncing During Her Recent Concert

Tate McRae caught lipsync during her show. Many fans are question if she ever sang live since the beginning of her career.pic.twitter.com/SvDw3V3vWR — Poltergeist (@BadMonster96) November 2, 2025

Tate McRae Reacts to Lip-Sync Allegations on TikTok

After the massive backlash on her concert performance, Tate McRae took to TikTok and shared a video from one of her other concert performances. In the video, the singer could be seen throwing off some insane high note parts from her 2025 song "Purple lace bra", shutting down the lip-sync rumours. She captioned her post, "Cuz apparently I don't sing in my shows :)" 2025 Juno Awards Winners: Tate McRae Dominates With 4 Wins; Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Takes Home Inaugural South Asian Music Recording Honour – Check Full List!.

Tate McRae’s Cheeky Reponse to Viral Lip-Sync Moment

Tate McRae addresses lip-sync rumors with new TikTok post: “Cuz apparently I don’t sing in my shows :)” pic.twitter.com/gAVMYdDlNe — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) November 3, 2025

Tate McRae’s Little Miss Possessive Tour

Tate McRae's Little Miss Possessive Tour kicked off on March 18, 2025 and has had the singer touring throughout Europe, North America and Canada. The tour is set to wrap with a final show at the Kia Forum in California.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 10:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).