Tatiana Maslany has seen quite the popularity boost in recent times as the actress brought a new turn by starring in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Becoming a fan favourite overnight, her portrayal of Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk is lauded by many as her entrance into the Marvel Cinematic Universe cemented her as one of the best additions to the franchise. While Maslany is known for this role, she actually has a pretty amazing filmography that really speaks for her talent as an actress. She-Hulk Mid-Season Trailer: Tatiana Maslany's Superhero Takes on Titania Physically and Legally; Hulk and Daredevil Make Appearances (Watch Video).

Tatiana Maslany was known for starring in some grounded roles as her shows like Orphan Black and more showcased just how good she is at what she does. So, to celebrate Tatiana Maslany’s 37th birthday, here are five of her best roles before she started playing the role of She-Hulk.

Ghost (Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed)

Being Maslany’s first film, she surely made quite an impact on the film as it would go on to receive glowing reviews. Playing the antagonist, Maslany holds herself up really well as the horror film does a great job in not falling into the traps of the genre.

Lucy (Two Lovers and a Bear)

Another great film with Maslany in the lead, this time she shares the screen with Dane DeHaan as the duo showcase some great chemistry. With DeHaan’s character being able to talk to bears, the film is somehow able to bring an intimate touch to it as Maslany provides for a great performance as the self-contained love story is executed in a great way.

Sister Alice (Perry Mason)

In this HBO drama, Maslany steals the role as she steps into the shoes of Sister Alice. Playing a troubled individual, Maslany brought a real sense of talent out here as she steal each and every scene she would be in. An evangelical preacher, Maslany knocked it out of the park.

Erin (Stronger)

A great film from Maslany’s filmography, Stronger is a story like no other. Starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, the duo put on a great performance as Maslany plays the role of Erin and brings a great balance. With a heartfelt story, this is one of her finest works.

All the Main Characters (Orphan Black)

Well, if you ever wanted to see what it would look like if your lead of the show played all the five main characters of the series, then don’t look further than Orphan Black. With Maslany bringing her A-game here, it’s almost impossible to believe that such a high caliber of talent was brought onto television. This is by far Maslany’s finest work. Tatiana Maslany Reveals Late Musician Sophie Xeon Inspired Her Role in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

With She-Hulk, Maslany is just giving us another great performance and we can’t wait to see where she takes it next. With this we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

