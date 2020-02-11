Taylor Lautner Birthday Special: Five Hot Pics of Twilight Star That Prove Why You Are Team Jacob Always

Taylor Lautner (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, the three stars from the Twilight films, Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen, Kristen Stewart as Bella Swan and Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black, were the most-talked actors in Hollywood. Majorly it involved one debate among fans, Team Edward vs Team Jacob! After all these years of Twilight series’ success, the very discussion remains. But today, it is Team Jacob’s day because your hot-tempered werewolf, actor Lautner turns 28! It is Lautner’s birthday today (January 11, 2020), and it is as good a time to confess your admiration to the Twilight star. On this special day, below are five seriously hot pictures of the American actor that prove why you are Team Jacob always. People Are Creating Their Own Twilight Moments on TikTok and It’s Better Than the Movie Franchise.

Lautner’s first major fame was starring Robert Rodriguez film, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D that was released in 2005. He was only 13. But it was in 2008, when fans completely drooled over his looks, after he landed the principal roles in the Twilight film franchise as Jacob Black. There was hardly any teenager who was not in love with Lautner. The actor became a team sensation and evolved into a Hollywood hunk. Twilight Fans Rejoice! You Can Now Rent Bella Swan’s House on Airbnb for $330 a Night.

Lautner was the deadly werewolf with a soft heart. Jacob, the sweet, but the hot-tempered werewolf was instantly everyone’s favourite. He loves as fiercely as he hates. And Jacob is also very, very sexy! Here are some hard to take off your eyes pictures of the Twilight star, that will make you fall for him, over and over again.

Hold Your Breath!

How Handsome!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Black (@itssjacobblack) on Dec 15, 2019 at 8:23pm PST

Stop It!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlaunter.fp) on Feb 4, 2020 at 5:36am PST

This Scene!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@ilylauts) on Nov 3, 2019 at 10:24pm PST

Hollywood Hunk!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlaunter.fp) on Feb 1, 2020 at 9:45am PST

Oh Boy!

View this post on Instagram Missin the 🌴☀️ A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Looking at these pictures, it seems like our favourite werewolf have grown up so fast so soon, just like his character. No matter what, once a Jacob lover, always a Jacob lover! Happy Birthday, Taylor!