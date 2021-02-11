Any girl born in the 90s surely had a crush on Taylor Lautner. The handsome actor has many popular shows and films to his credit and he sure made a huge impact on the viewers who watched him in different projects. The actor charmed his way through the audience's heart with his handsome looks and amazing acting skills. Taylor marked his debut with the made-for-television film, Shadow Fury. He then got a voice-over job in a commercial for Rugrats Go Wild and went on to voice different characters in animated series such as Danny Phantom, Duck Dodgers, and What's New, Scooby-Doo?. Taylor Lautner Birthday Special: Five Hot Pics of Twilight Star That Prove Why You Are Team Jacob Always.

This was just the beginning. He made an appearance in films and shows like The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Cheaper by the Dozen 2, He's a Bully Charlie Brown, Abduction, Scream Queens to name a few and was considered as "one of the young male actors who are "pushing – or being pushed" into taking over Hollywood as the new "A-List"." But while Taylor has several roles to his credit, the most iconic one remains his character in The Twilight Saga films as Jacob Black, a Native American friend of lead character Bella Swan.

Taylor has been missing from the screen for quite some time now and since we were missing him today on his birthday, we decided to look at some of his pictures on social media. The actor will be turning 29 today and while looking at his photos, we found out that he is a dog lover. He often posts pictures with different dogs and we decided to bring you 5 of the most adorable pictures of the actor with cute dogs. Lionsgate to Launch ‘Twilight in Concert’ World Tour in August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

Omg! Our Heart is Melting!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

The Best Kind Of Naps, Right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

The Best Kind Of Kisses!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

This Is What Pure Love Looks Like!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

Best Friends Forever!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

One Order Of This Quality Time Please!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner)

Well, these photos sure make us feel nice. Who doesn't love dogs after all! Anyway, join us in wishing the talented actor a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).