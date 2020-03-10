Taylor Swift Tops Google’s 2020 List of the Most-Searched Woman in Music

Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Singer Taylor Swift has been named as Google's most-searched-for woman in music of 2020. The search engine honoured International Women's Day on Sunday, March 08 by sharing their data surrounding the most looked-up women on the Internet, reports aceshowbiz.com. According to Google, Swift topped the list of searches among women in music, while tennis player Serena Williams was the most-searched-for female athlete. Taylor Swift Donates $1 Million For Nashville Tornado Victims.

Actress Awkwafina was the most searched-for woman in comedy, and novelist Toni Morrison was the most-searched for female author. Nashville Tornado: Taylor Swift Sends ‘Love and Prayers’ to Middle Tennessee Storm Affected Victims.

Meanwhile, searches for "songs about girl power" have reached an all-time high in America, while queries about "women's empowerment" have increased by more than 330 per cent in the US since 2004.